The University of Haifa announced on Sunday that, “following the Hezbollah attack on Majdal Shams and the fear of escalation, it was decided to exercise extra caution and permit all employees who work above the 5th floor in the Eshkol Tower to work from home.”

The University also noted that "it was also decided to postpone the certificate awarding ceremonies that were due to take place today. Unfortunately, these times are not appropriate for ceremonies and celebrations. Exams and academic activities will take place as usual."

University officials explained how they reached the decision regarding employees working above the 5th floor: "The tower is built in such a way that the entrance is on the 4th floor. So, the decision applies to everyone who works above ground."

Israel has announced that it intends to respond strongly to the brutal massacre carried out by Hezbollah last night, when they fired a rocket at a soccer field in Majdal Shams, killing 12 children and teens.

After Shabbat Prime Minister Netanyahu said that, “Israel will not overlook this murderous attack and that Hezbollah will pay a heavy price which it has not paid up to now."

Ten of the victims were identified as Fajer Laith Abu Saleh (16), Ameer Rabeea Abu Saleh (16), Hazem Akram Abu Saleh (15), Johnny Wadeea Ibrahim (13), Iseel Nasha’at Ayoub (12), Vinees Adham Alsafadi (11), Yazan Nayeif Abu Saleh (12), Alma Ayman Fakher Eldin (11), Naji Taher Halabi (11) and Milad Muadad Alsha’ar (10). They will be laid to rest at 11 am on Sunday.

An eleventh victim, Nathem Fakher Saeb (16), will be laid to rest at 10 am.

The municipality stated, "With great sorrow and sadness, and at peace and with complete submission to God's will, Majdal Shams mourns the best of its children and youth who were killed in the attack on the soccer field."