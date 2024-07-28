Norway tells citizens to leave Lebanon after Majdal Shams massacre

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry and embassy in Lebanon have told Norwegian citizens to leave Lebanon following Hezbollah's rocket attack on Majdals Shams.

"The security situation in Lebanon is now very unpredictable, and can deteriorate,” the Foreigm Ministry wrote on Sunday.

The statement said that the "Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent an e-mail and SMS to Norwegian citizens who have registered in Lebanon, reminding them of the Foreign Ministry's travel advice for Lebanon, and urging them to leave the country."

"Those who nevertheless choose to travel to Lebanon or to remain in the country bear a great responsibility of their own. If the airport in Beirut closes, it will be very difficult to leave Lebanon. In such a situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will have very few opportunities to provide Norwegian citizens with consular assistance," the ministry stated.

Twelve children and teenagers were killed in the Hezbollah rocket attack, which struck a soccer field in the Druze community of Majdal Shams.