IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari apologized in a tweet on the X social network for his remarks at the scene of the Majdal Shams massacre, where twelve children and teens were murdered in a Hezbollah rocket attack.

He wrote: "Yesterday, during an interview I conducted from the scene of the disaster in Majdal Shams, I said: 'No one thought that a murderous terrorist organization would fire a missile at a soccer field where boys and girls hang out.' The wording I chose was wrong."

Hagari added: "I would like to clarify that my intention in my words was to illustrate the cruelty of the murderous terrorist organization Hezbollah."

"At this time when the funerals are taking place in Majdal Shams, our hearts go out to the families and residents of Majdal Shams who lost those who are most dear to them," he concluded.

Hagari's initial comments were condemned by Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, who said this morning, "This is what the 'conceptzia' looks like. When the IDF spokesman states that the IDF did not think that Hezbollah would shoot at a soccer field, it reminds me of those senior IDF officers who announced a few days before the outbreak of war that Hamas was deterred and not interested in escalation."