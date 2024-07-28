Parents of 9-year-old Yitzchak Stern from Israel have just received a diagnosis of advanced stage 4 brain cancer. Despite his young age and otherwise healthy status, doctors said that time is not on his side. The surgery slated to save his life has not been scheduled due to complex bureaucratic reasons, and the parents are currently on a campaign to save his life.

Young Yitzchak is currently undergoing treatment in Tel Hashomer, however, doctors advised the parents to send him immediately to Boston for surgery. While the family should have been ecstatic at the chance of saving their son’s life, the medical insurance delivered the grim news that they could not cover the costs.

The family are now in an impossible situation. Their son depends on them to survive, but they cannot afford the staggering $120,000 price tag. The mother shared in an emotive public letter, “We’re a regular working family, my husband is in computers and I work in marketing. The costs are miles beyond our league.”

Doctors advised the surgery must take place as soon as possible due to Yitzchak's grim state. In a race against the clock, the family’s only hope is a fund set up to raise the full amount. Readers can view a personal letter from Mrs. Stern and donate towards surgery by visiting the campaign page.

*Picture has been used for illustrative purposes only.