The international media covered the massacre in Majdal Shams yesterday (Saturday), but some media channels around the world are receiving criticism for the way they covered it.

BBC is one of the bodies that received the most severe criticism after publishing a headline stating 'ten dead in rocket attack on occupied Golan Heights.''

Only within the article did the BBC mention that Hezbollah carried out the attack, but this was qualified as an "Israeli claim" that Hezbollah is responsible for the fire, alongside the Hezbollah statement that the terrorist organization denied the allegation.

The same channel has drawn criticism in the past for repeating allegations that Israel had bombed a Gaza hospital without sufficient verification.

In addition, regarding the Gaza Strip, the BBC used the term "killed" and not "died". The headline was later changed to read 'rocket fire kills ten'.

Similarly, CNN has been criticized for writing: "At least 10 dead.'' Later, CNN also changed its headline to "killed.''