Can you imagine a life without the internet? Most of us need internet access 24/7, whether we’re home, at work, or on the go. It seems like modern living is fueled by the internet, and the occasional outages are all it takes to drive everyone crazy. That being said, one out of ten households in the U.S. today still does not have a dedicated internet connection.

According to the latest statistics from Forbes Home, almost 95% of the U.S. population has access to the internet in one way or another. If that’s the case, why is it that nearly 10% of households are offline? Let’s take a look at the prominent reasons:

Top 5 Reasons

1. Lack of Need/Interest

2. Poor Coverage

3. Affordability Issues

4. No Personal Computers

5. Cultural/Ethical Reasons

Lack of Need/Interest

Believe it or not, there are people out there who insist that the internet is not a necessity. While Millennials and Gen Z live and breathe on the internet, a considerable portion of the older generations are not that accustomed to this technology. They prefer a simpler life, where the internet is trivial and superficial at best.

How do baby boomers entertain themselves you ask? Cable TV is the number one choice among the elderly population to keep themselves occupied. Access to 50+ local networks provides plentiful options to pass the time, and any exclusive streaming service that requires internet connectivity is frowned upon.

Many people live alone and spend most of their time outside the house. They have access to the internet at work, and that’s all they need. When the reason to come home is solely to sleep at night and get ready for work the next day, getting a home internet connection may seem like a futile expense.

When you’re rarely at home and your internet usage is minimal, it makes sense to get a cheap cellular data plan. Some people share (or steal) the Wi-Fi of neighbors or use public hotspots at nearby facilities, so getting a personal connection becomes optional.

Poor Coverage

Even though internet coverage across the U.S. has improved drastically in the last few years, certain isolated and rural areas are still not getting access. Lending Tree provides valuable insights regarding internet availability across the 50 states; apparently, the majority of the Southern states are experiencing poor coverage issues.

Metropolitan cities have the greatest number of ISPs to choose from, and high-speed cable internet is easily available. Acquiring a wired internet connection in several rural areas remains out of the question because it’s simply impractical. Wireless or satellite internet could be an option, but it’s not always suitable for the user’s requirements.

So, do you have a good internet connection at home? If you’re someone who works from home, enjoys streaming in high definition (HD), and calls themselves an online gaming enthusiast, a reliable and high-speed internet connection is no less important than life support. If your current internet connection makes you cranky with constant lags or poor Wi-Fi signals, it’s time to upgrade.

Affordability Issues

In a large number of households, the combined family income is below $25,000 annually. People from these households are commonly employed in manual labor and other traditional jobs that are not directly dependent on the Internet.

Famers and laymen often have a large family to feed as well, so spending around $50 on the internet every month might seem like too much. Moreover, many rural areas only have access to satellite internet, which is quite expensive compared to cable internet.

Many ISPs are providing internet plans at cheap rates, but the additional cost of equipment and hike in prices over time make the consumers skeptical. At the end of the day, it all comes down to priority. Someone who is struggling to make ends meet would choose to put food on the table rather than afford home internet.

Most rural families that are used to living without an internet connection are not too eager to add another bill to their monthly agenda.

No Personal Computers

Another good reason not to sign up for a home internet plan is the absence of connectable devices within the household. If you and your family members don’t have personal computers for use at home, a dedicated internet connection isn’t going to be productive.

Many individuals are content with a cellular data package because they only use their smartphones to access the internet. A cellular data connection is not very reliable or fast, but it’s more than enough for light usage and it’s usually accessible on the go.

People who don’t have personal computers at home are not heavy users of the Internet. Their common use of the internet involves browsing social media, using messaging/call apps, and occasionally streaming in standard quality.

Cultural/Ethical Reasons

A noticeable detail among most households lacking a private internet connection is the presence of young children. Parents have concerns about the internet corrupting their minor offspring. They fear that the kids will be exposed to offensive and explicit content, which can be a bad influence.

Taking note of Gen Z and the generation after that, it is obvious that they are increasingly dependent on the internet. Developing an addiction to staying online at all times is a valid concern, yet having access to the internet at an early age has undeniable advantages too.

The internet is the most extensive source of valuable information and knowledge today. It is widely being used for educational purposes in schools worldwide, so sheltering children from this technology is not the best idea.

Summing Up

If 10% of households in the U.S. are offline today, it is by and large by choice. Some families see it as a frivolous expense, some see it as a nuisance for their children, and others just don’t need it. Do you think every home in the U.S. should be powered by a dedicated internet connection by the end of 2024?