Too many people from divergent walks of life, even the most well-informed within the loftiest recesses of political/media/academia/business power centers, are left scratching their heads - at the bizarre spectacle of Jews (by birth) marching in lockstep, that is, arm in arm, with avowed enemies of Israel. As should be expected, reflexively, they spew anti-semitic and anti-American vitriol; a marriage made in hell. But, for the most part, a preponderance of these onlookers are overjoyed that this is the case and stay silent. After all, as is said, "to be silent is to agree."

Launderers for Muslim Brotherhood Mafia; Campus Jihad in Forefront!



Despite the interest or, for that matter, the lack thereof in this odd phenomena, there are countless exhibits demonstrating its overall truth. See the claims in

a most glaring and grotesque testimonial took place in the run-up/during/after PM Netanyahu's D.C. speech before Congress, July 24, 2024. Inarguably, over many decades, Netanyahu is, rightfully, deemed an incomparable orator - without peer on the world stage. But said oratorical prowess is neither here nor there, regardless of the content. For when it comes to the anti-American/anti-Israel braying jackals howling outside the Capitol and elsewhere, well, all of it is poison. In point of fact,





Let's place the spotlight on the self-hating Jews:

kosher" stamp of approval towards the destruction of Israel, as well as aim a dagger in the heart of the heretofore greatest Constitutional Republic, America. This twin-edged spear dare not be underestimated.

Like it or not, they are a clear and present danger. Though small in numbers, they lend an overall "kosher" stamp of approval towards the destruction of Israel, as well as aim a dagger in the heart of the heretofore greatest Constitutional Republic, America. This twin-edged spear dare not be underestimated.

As intuited from the above, one cannot separate the outright support for Jihadi Terrorism vis-a-vis the " Dark Money Launderers " who directly aid and abet the enemies of Western Civilization - or what's left of it!



More specifically, according to the highly esteemed political/geo-analyst, Caroline Glick

"Lawfare, or the use of the language of law and the judicial process to achieve political, rather than legal, outcomes, isn’t the only aspect of the left’s current campaign to overturn the election results where MQG (leftist Movement for Quality Government) is leading the charge. The movement is also the primary organizer and sponsor of the mass protests against judicial reform. The speakers at the rallies stand under the MQG banner when they call for insurgency, civil war and violence. Since the media, as full partners in MQG’s efforts, are working now as full-time propagandists, no one is asking the organizers who finances their activities. Someone is paying tens of millions of shekels to rent buses to transport scores of thousands of people to rallies, buy them flags, print banners and signs, rent stages and sound systems, and finance ad campaigns in every newspaper and on billboards across the country. Whoever is footing the bill, the front group for all of it is MQG. A look at MQG’s funding reports on the Government Registrar of Non-Profits website doesn’t reveal much. MQG’s private and institutional donors are unnamed. But under the law, all registered nonprofits are required to report funding they receive from foreign governments. So MQG’s only named donor on its annual reports is the U.S. State Department. On and on the evidentiary trails jump between the leftward- based camps within the U.S. and Israel. There seems no doubt that there are Jewish funders, in tandem with non-Jewish co-conspirators, who are helping fund some of those bent on destroying the Jewish Homeland. America, alike. Still yet, what is almost never queried (nor answered properly, even if touched upon) are the "whys and the wherefores." For without proper understanding and dissection, it is impossible for those of good will (Jews and non-Jews, too) to beat them back. Of course, first and foremost, choking off their funding, whatever it takes, is Mission Number One. Once action plans are set in stone, it is imperative, post haste, to veer into the aforementioned, the "whys and wherefores"; Mission Number Two. As such, back in 2017 (even beforehand), a blockbuster expose' encircled the internet. Much to this writer's surprise, interview upon interview was requested....head spinning. The following excerpts (afterwards, the entire analysis must be absorbed in full) will lend context and texture to the overall malady within a significant portion of the so-called liberal Jewish community: "Mental Besiegement." Instructively, the following is a three-part eye-opener by Dr. Kenneth Levin – the premiere clinical and historical expert on the mental and historical underpinnings re why a subset of Jews, over and over again, embrace their sworn enemies!

The Oslo Syndrome: Delusions of a People Under Siege (pt. 3) As to why Jews (hailing chiefly from the left) side with sworn enemies, well, this is a question which Dr. Kenneth Levin, a Harvard psychiatrist, as well as a PhD historian from Princeton, answered in his masterpiece; a monumental, epoch feat of scholarship “ The Oslo Syndrome: Delusions of a People Under Siege .” To make a long story short, a chronically besieged people – and the Jewish people qualify like none other – often end up internalizing the hatred and delude themselves about the malevolent intent of their enemies. The visceral, non-quenching hatred is too onerous to bear, therefore, fantasy becomes blurred with reality. Feeling totally out of control, they invent a fairy tale, not unlike chronically abused children. But this is just its tip, the rest must be gleaned through the book itself. It is an eye opener and jaw dropper.



Despite all of the dangers exposed/laid bare within, leave it to (former) President Trump, the RNC Nominee, to wonder aloud. And not for the first time.

Most explicitly, Donald Trump once again says he is ‘amazed’ Jews who support Israel vote for Democrats Before the "long knives" come out for all of those, a/k/a the few and far between, who recognize that something is strangely amiss), many are truly stuck in yesteryear's liberal Democrat Party underpinnings.

Most significantly and incontestably, that ship has sailed long, long ago. In its stead, a step-by-step takeover from a heretofore liberal party has morphed into a radical left flank. Inestimably, currently, it is overflowing with Marxists/socialists/communists marching in tandem with Jihadi Terrorists - and tragically, with too many Jews in lockstep.



