Senior political and military figures are holding consultations on the Israeli response to the Majdal Shams rocket strike.

A security source told the media that "there will be a response that we have not seen until now in the war."

Channel 12 News reported that Israel's response to the direct hit will be "different" from what we have seen in the nine months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. "The dire consequences of Hezbollah's firing allow Israel to act in a way it did not have the legitimacy to act until now. Israel has so far been careful and has limited itself in terms of targets, distances from the Israeli border, and the degree of aggressiveness."

The IDF stated: "In light of the assessments in the IDF and the intelligence at our disposal, the launch towards Majdal Shams was carried out by the terrorist organization Hezbollah. Hezbollah stands behind the rocket that struck the soccer field in Majdal Shams and caused numerous casualties, civilians only and including children, earlier this evening."

Hezbollah has denied involvement in an official statement: "We deny the accusations of the attack on Majdal Shams, we have no connection to this event."