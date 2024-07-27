US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday ripped UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, after Albanese endorsed a social media post comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

“There is no place for antisemitism from UN-affiliated officials tasked with promoting human rights. While the United States has never supported Francesca Albanese’s mandate, it is clear she is not fit for this or any position at the UN,” Thomas-Greenfield wrote in a post on social media site X.

Thomas-Greenfield shared a condemnation of Albanese by Ambassador Michèle Taylor, the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Human Rights Council, who had written that Albanese’s comparison “is reprehensible and antisemitic​. There should be no place for such dehumanizing rhetoric. Special rapporteurs should be striving to improve human rights challenges, not inflame them.”

Albanese, who serves as the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in Palestinian Authority-assigned territories, on Thursday responded to a post on X displaying a picture of Hitler being celebrated by a crowd with Nazi salutes and cheers above a shot of Netanyahu greeted by US lawmakers during his address to Congress this week.

“History is always watching,” Craig Mokhiber, a former UN human rights official who resigned late last October, wrote in the post.

“This is precisely what I was thinking today,” Albanese replied.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry fired back, slamming her on X as being “beyond redemption.”

“It is inconceivable that (Albanese) is still allowed to use the UN as a shield to spread antisemitism,” it said.

Israel’s mission to the UN in Geneva wrote, “When a current UN ‘expert’ endorses Holocaust distortion spread by the former (UN rights office) director in New York... the system is rotten to its core. It’s high time to #UNseatAlbanese!“

Albanese responded to the Foreign Ministry on Friday, writing, “The Memory of the Holocaust remains intact and sacred [thanks] to people of conscience worldwide. Institutional rants and outburst of selective moral outrage will not stop the course of Justice, which is finally in motion.”

Albanese has become notorious for her anti-Israel bias. In 2022, antisemitic posts she made on social media, in which she claimed that the “Jewish lobby” controls the US, were exposed.

At the time, Albanese rejected arguments that the comments about the “Jewish lobby” were antisemitic and claimed they were “mischaracterized”.

In July of last year, Albanese accused Israel of transforming Palestinian Arab territories into an "open-air prison" through widespread detentions of Palestinian Arabs.

Since the Hamas massacre on October 7, she has condemned Israel for defending itself and gone as far as to claim that Israel has no right to defend itself .

Later, Albanese denied that the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7 was antisemitic.

In March, she claimed there were "reasonable grounds" to determine that Israel has committed several acts of "genocide" in its war in Gaza.

