תיעוד מהשמדת המנהרה במרחב בית לאהיא דובר צה"ל

Gaza Division forces have been carrying out raids in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the fighting. In the last few days, the Northern Brigade forces raided terrorist centers around the Beit Hanoun area and destroyed an underground tunnel in the Beit Lahia area.

The forces, in cooperation with the engineering unit of the Gaza Division and the Yahalom unit, destroyed a Hamas attack tunnel in the Beit Lahia area. The tunnel that was destroyed is over one kilometer long and leads from the heart of a residential neighborhood. Weapons, anti-tank missiles, electrical infrastructure and living means were found along the route.

In another activity, fighters of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion under the command of the northern brigade of the Gaza Division, operated in the Beit Hanoun area that was used by Hamas to carry out terrorist operations against IDF forces. The soldiers destroyed anti-tank positions, trapped buildings and other terrorist infrastructure.