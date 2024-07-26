Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, together with US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, met Wednesday with the representatives of the families of hostages who have accompanied the Prime Minister and with the representatives of the families of the American hostages who were invited by the Speaker.

The meeting followed the Prime Minister's address to the US Congress.

At the meeting, Netanyahu thanked House of Representatives Speaker Johnson for his invitation to Congress.

He told Speaker Johnson: "These are families of the hostages who are praying, yearning to see their loved ones brought home. Today, just before we were speaking, there was a report of five hostages that unfortunately are not alive, and our soldiers found them and brought them back, but we’re committed to bringing everyone back. We’re engaged in very intensive efforts right now, and I hope they succeed."

"I want to thank you for giving us the unwavering support to achieve our aims. You spoke to me about the hostages and everybody wants to see them back. We’ll do everything we can."

Speaker Johnson said, "As you said so well in your speech, this alliance is so important to both countries and to the world, and we defend one another as you said so well. Iran is the source of all evil and their proxies are doing all this harm and we’ve got to stop it. Good will prevail over evil, we’re confident in that."