Are the Jews demonized and slaughtered because of their mighty sins? Are they to blame for all their sorrows?

We are facing so many miseries: The tsunami of antisemitism/anti-Zionist hatred that has been reaching gale-force over the last 60 years. The terrorist intifadas both within Israel and around the world. Hamas/Iran’s war crimes committed on Oct. 7, which like the Holocaust have been systematically denied.

The attempted demonization and public shaming of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the Democrat Party in Congress and the barbarian demonstrators at the gates calling for Jewish blood remain upon us.

Vice-President Kamala Harris, the designated Democrat Party presidential candidate, chose to attend the gathering of a historically black sorority, Zeta Phi Beta, instead of presiding over Netanyahu’s speech to Congress. This is Harris’s first-ever foreign policy decision.

Come, listen to the words of the prophet Yirmiyahu in Eicha, also known as Lamentations.

No one consoles her, among all her lovers.

All her friends have betrayed her,

they have become her enemies …

(Even) when she dwelt among the nations,

she found no rest.

Pursuers overtook her between the barriers …

When her people fell into the hands of the oppressors

and no one came to her aid,

her enemies watched her,

Laughing derisively when she was curbed …

Jerusalem has grievously sinned,

and therefore has become a wanderer.

All those who glorified her scorn her …

My maidens and my youths have fallen by the sword …

I was ridiculed by all my people,

the subject of their satirical songs

Eicha was written by Yirmiyahu long, long ago after Babylon had laid waste to Jerusalem and the Jews/Judeans were driven into exile. Yirmiyahu accompanied them.

I am no Yirmiyahu and, unlike my “betters,” I do not see Israel’s “sins” as having caused Oct. 7. Yet let us listen to the prophet.

Who is the “unconsoled one”? It is the city of Jerusalem and God’s people. Yirmiyahu blames this on the people’s “sins.” What might he consider Jewish “sins” right now?

The existence of secular Israeli Jews who want nothing to do with God’s laws as interpreted by mere men?

The existence of haredi Israeli Jews who refuse to serve in the army, some of whom oppose the existence of the State of Israel?

Are the secular, progressive Israelis who have been demonstrating non-stop in Israeli streets (surging, cursing, swarming, disrupting) also sinners? They are protesting in the name of Israel and Judaism against their own democratically elected prime minister even as the war against the Jews rages dangerously on.

Are all the Democrats who boycotted Netanyahu’s speech, including the Jewish Democrats, sinning by injuring Jewish survival and supporting Iranian-style genocide, all to cater to anti-American/anti-Israel voters who call for Israel’s defeat and another Shoah against the Jews? Is this politically correct anti-Zionist group also Israel’s burden to bear?

Is Netanyahu the mightiest of sinners (as some say) because Oct. 7 happened on his watch? Are the Israeli military and counterintelligence forces also to blame?

Or are the mightiest of Jewish sinners those who demonstrate against Israel non-stop outside of Israel and make common cause with Hamas/Iran?

Think about it. Decide for yourselves.

I watched Netanyahu’s speech to Congress. He delivered a masterful, inspiring, historic and fact-based speech. He put every lie to rest. His delivery in perfect unaccented English was met with rousing applause again and again. Gallantly and strategically, he thanked both Presidents Biden and Trump for their support.

He introduced incredibly heroic Israeli soldiers, a hostage, families of hostages, the father of a fallen soldier. Their stories are amazing and humbling.

Netanyahu reiterated that what Israel needs are the weapons to do the job, to get the job done, to win the war—and without any American boots on the ground. He emphasized that Israel is fighting for America. If America can supply the weapons faster, he will end the war faster.

He also shared his vision for a Gazan future, which consists of “demilitarization and deradicalization,” just as the Allies in World War II insisted upon in terms of a defeated Nazi Germany.

Netanyahu spoke the truth that this is not a “war between civilizations but a war between civilization and barbarism.”

He pointed out that “like 9/11, 10/7 will forever live on in infamy.” He confirmed that Oct. 7 was the equivalent in American demographic terms to “twenty 9/11s.”

Netanyahu rightly called the anti-Israel demonstrators outside Congress “Iran’s useful idiots.” They are also incredibly vulgar, their mouths filled with obscene curses and death threats. They tore down and burned American flags. Yes, right here in Washington, D.C.

Netanyahu confirms that Israel has sent food into Gaza that Hamas has stolen. Israel has done its very best to avoid civilian casualties. Israel has protected and rescued civilians in Gaza.

Netanyahu dared to name America as the major impediment to stopping Iran. He is right. Only Israel is standing in Iran’s way. Israel is, in effect, protecting America. Iran has been attacking American soldiers for many years now. Only Israel has gone up against it.

This speech and its overwhelmingly enthusiastic reception were historic. It was a speech for the ages.

Finally, Netanyahu confirmed that Israel was going to win. There is no other option.