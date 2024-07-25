The Israel National Cyber Directorate revealed on Thursday that Iran is behind a new influence campaign that attempts to scare members of the Israeli delegation to the Olympics in Paris.

As part of the campaign, a group of hackers opened pages on social media that published the personal information of the athletes and sent threatening messages.

The campaign was run while attempting to impersonate a French organization named GUD.

The Cyber Directorate worked with the Israeli Olympic Committee and the Security and Emergency Department of the Ministry of Culture and Sport to form security instructions for the delegation.

Gaby Portnoy, the head of the Cyber Directorate said: "Iran is taking advantage of an apolitical international sports competition to advance digital terrorism against Israel and it's right to participate in these competitions.

Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar added: "Again we are exposed to attempts by the head of the snake, Iran, to threaten Israeli athletes and to enact petty psychological terrorism against our amazing delegation. We here in Paris are continuing in full force and nothing will stop us - the athletes are as ready and determined as ever to bring achievements and our security system is ready for any scenario. We will not let up until we cut off the head of the Iranian snake."