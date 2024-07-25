Neighbors who came to wish Mazel Tov to the parents of a newborn baby girl were left horrified. The mother, Malky Tzvi, was visibly distraught and poured out her heart to a caring neighbor.

The Tzvi family is facing a serious challenge: their newborn daughter was born with Trisomy 13, a rare genetic disorder. She has 6 fingers on each hand and devastating medical issues that need to be addressed. Her life expectancy is very low, but the family has faith in G-d and they are determined to do whatever is necessary to prolong her life and make her as healthy as possible while raising her at home.

Their daughter’s condition necessitates spending long hours in the hospital, and the strain on the family is immense. The Tzvis were living simply before the birth of their daughter, but now they desperately need additional funds to care for their older children, purchase food, and even pay rent.

Although the mother was reluctant to ask for help, a fund has been set up to pay for the short-term running of the house so the mother can recover and ensure the baby gets the medical care she needs to survive.

With such a rare condition, the baby needs her parent's full attention. Readers can support the family through this medical crisis by sponsoring household help, food, and rent, ensuring that the parents can give their baby the best chance of life.

