The Israel Security Agency (ISA) on Thursday published photos of its agents working alongside IDF forces to rescue the bodies of five hostages from Khan Yunis.

B., an ISA agent who participated in the operation, said, "It's hard to describe in words how it feels to carry out a mission of this type. The feeling of responsibility, of the importance of the hour, the understanding of the importance of the task - it all flows into the single moment when you understand that you have reached the right place."

"Hundreds of people stood behind the 12 digits of the location we were reaching. Returning the hostages - the bodies and the living - that is the mission of our lives."

ISA agents during the operation Credit: ISA

The five hostages whose bodies were rescued in Wednesday's mission were identified as Maya Goren, Oren Goldin, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas, Sergeant Kiril Brodski, and Sergeant Major (Res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz.

Their bodies were rescued from a tunnel during an IDF operation lead by ISA investigators in Khan Yunis.

Goren was murdered by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. The other four, all soldiers, fell in battle during the brutal massacre on October 7.

The rescue was carried out with the aid of intelligence information provided, among others, by terrorists who were interrogated after being arrested in Gaza. The rescue itself was carried out by ISA agents and special IDF forces.