תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past few days, during IDF operations against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area of Khan Yunis, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled approximately 50 terrorist infrastructure sites.

The IDF is continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the area of Rafah. In one incident in the area, IDF troops identified two terrorists and directed an IAF aircraft to eliminate them.

Parallel to this, the IDF is continuing operational activity in the central Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, in coordination with the IAF, terrorist infrastructure was dismantled by IDF troops.

Over the past day, over 60 terror targets were struck by the IAF throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures and terrorist infrastructure.