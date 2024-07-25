Hamas on Wednesday weighed in on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to US Congress.

The group claimed that Netanyahu’s comment about intensified efforts to return the hostages is "a complete lie and misleading Israeli, American and international public opinion", as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

Netanyahu is "the one who thwarted all efforts aimed at ending the war and concluding a deal to release the prisoners" despite the continuous efforts of mediators in Egypt and Qatar and despite the flexibility and positivity that he showed, Hamas said in a statement.

It also said that Netanyahu's perceptions about the future of the Gaza Strip are "pure delusions and fantasies," noting that "Palestinian people are the only ones who have the right to determine their fate and determine who will rule them."

Hamas also accused Washington of continuing to provide “all means of political and military support to Israel and giving the Israeli government the necessary cover to escape punishment.”

The terrorist group has several times tried to place the blame on Netanyahu for the failure to reach a deal that will secure the release of the hostages it has been holding since its attack on Israel on October 7.