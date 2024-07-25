Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress as the “worst” in history.

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi wrote on social media site X after Netanyahu’s speech.

“Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli citizens whose families have suffered in the wake of the October 7th Hamas terror attack and kidnappings,” she added.

“These families are asking for a ceasefire deal that will bring the hostages home – and we hope the Prime Minister would spend his time achieving that goal,” concluded Pelosi.

Pelosi was among the nearly half of House and Senate Democrats who chose to skip Netanyahu's speech.

She had previously spoken out against the invitation for Netanyahu to address Congress, describing it as “wrong” and adding that she would not have invited him had she still been serving as House Speaker.

Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, who is an independent but caucuses with the Democrats and is known for his criticism of Netanyahu , also chose not to attend and said that the Prime Minister “should not be welcomed into the United States Congress. On the contrary, his policies in Gaza and the West Bank and his refusal to support a two-state solution should be roundly condemned.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced already in mid-June that she will not be attending Netanyahu’s speech, claiming he “has created a humanitarian catastrophe. He has also made clear that he does not support US policy for a two-state solution that will let the people of Israel and the Palestinians develop their own nation, self-determination, live with dignity.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the most senior Jewish Member of the House of Representatives, said on Tuesday that Netanyahu “is the worst leader in Jewish history since the Maccabean king who invited the Romans into Jerusalem over 2100 years ago”, but still attended Wednesday’s speech “out of respect for the State of Israel and the office of the Prime Minister.”

Also not attending Netanyahu’s speech was Vice President Kamala Harris, who also serves as president of the Senate. Her aide said on Monday that Harris will be unable to preside over Netanyahu’s speech, as she is traveling to Indianapolis for a previously-scheduled event.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson blasted Harris for choosing not to attend Netanyahu’s speech.

"It's outrageous to me and inexcusable that Kamala Harris is boycotting this joint session. This is a historic moment, it's an important moment for the country, the gravity of this situation can not be overstated. And yet, Kamala Harris will abandon her seat. As you all know, as the Vice President and as the President of the Senate, she is supposed to be seated next to me at the rostrum. She will not be there because she refuses to attend. She needs to be held accountable for that, she needs to be asked very serious questions about why,” said Johnson.