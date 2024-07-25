US President Joe Biden delivered a national address on Wednesday night, for the first time since he announced the end of his re-election bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as your president but the defense of democracy is more important than any man,” said Biden, who told Americans that he has decided that "the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation."

“The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America – lies in your hands," he said.

"Over the next six months, I'll be focused on doing my job as president," Biden stated. “I will keep working to end the war in Gaza and bring the hostages home, and I will work to bring home Americans wrongfully detained around the world.”

On Harris, Biden said she “is experienced and tough, and has been an incredible partner.”