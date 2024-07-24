Mike Johnson welcomes Netanyahu Arutz Sheva

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA) welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Capitol on Wednesday, ahead of the Prime Minister's fourth address to a joint session of Congress.

"Today Israeli people are working to defeat Hamas following the October 7th massacre, they have to ward off Hezbollah in the north, they have to respond to Houthi attacks in Tel Aviv, and they fended off a watershed direct attack from Iran itself, a regime that is allied with Russia and China," Johnson opened.

"Jerusalem is also combating lawfare, information wars, double standards from the UN and the media. Today and every day, Americans must stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel in its great struggle."

The speaker emphasized the importance of bringing back the hostages and read the names of some of them.

He noted that it is "providential" that the address is taking place the day after the fast of the 17th of Tammuz, which marks the breach of the walls of Jerusalem leading to the destruction of the temple. "It was nearly 2,000 years ago that the most powerful nation in the ancient world laid siege to Israel and destroyed Solomon's Temple. Today, the most powerful nation in the modern world is standing with our Jewish friends and the Israeli government." He added: "We hope that this 17th of Tammuz marks the last that the Jewish people lament destruction so that the Jewish people could live freely and securely in their ancestral homeland."