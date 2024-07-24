Tunnel shaft and weapons located in children’s bedroom IDF Spokesperson

The 401st Brigade has been conducting precise, intelligence-based operations over the past week, against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in ​​Tel al-Sultan and Shabura in the Rafah area.

During scans in the area, the troops located a tunnel shaft, a large number of weapons, and night vision equipment inside a children's bedroom in a civilian building.

In another activity, the soldiers of the 52nd Battalion engaged in close-quarters combat with armed terrorists inside a building in the Tel al-Sultan area and eliminated the terrorists.