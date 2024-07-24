Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman gave an interview with CBN News on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington and the address Netanyahu will deliver to Congress later today.

Ambassador Friedman said that Netanyahu's speech was important because the Israeli perspective on the story of the war Hamas began on October 7 has been largely untold in the US for the last nine months. "The world really hasn't heard from the one person whose job it is to defend the State of Israel and to win this war, and that's Prime Minister Netanyahu."

Friedman stated that in his opinion, Netanyahu is stepping onto the "biggest stage in the world" in order to "explain Israel's position."

He criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for skipping Netanyahu's speech, saying that he believes that if Harris is elected in November, she would be "the worst" US President for Israel in history.

"I think her refusal to be sitting there in the traditional seat of the Vice President during an address to the joint session of Congress is not just an insult to Netanyahu and an insult to Israel, but it's a harbinger of things to come in terms of her views of the State of Israel," he said.

"I just don't think she gets Israel, I don't think she sees its strategic importance to America. I don't think she sees its theological importance to people of faith, of which there are tens of millions in America. I don't think any of that means anything to her. I say, if God forbid, she becomes the President of the United States, I worry about Israel's relationship with America," he said.