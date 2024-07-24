The police announced on Wednesday that remains were found at the heritage site where vehicles that were struck by anti-tank missiles on October 7th were taken and that they are examining if there are bone fragments in the area.

In a special announcement, the police wrote: "With the outbreak of the events of October 7th, the officers of MATPA (National Enforcement Unit Operation Department) rushed to Kibbutz Be'eri and fought heroic battles, during which they saved many lives.

"At the police heritage site, burnt findings and remains were found in the vehicles, some were taken to be examined by the Institute of Forensic Medicine due to the possibility that they are bone fragments. The families of the fallen who were in the vehicles were notified about the examination," the announcement stated.

Acting Police Commissioner Avshalom Peled ordered an investigation into the incident in addition to the professional teams which were ordered to carry out an additional in-depth examination of the vehicles.