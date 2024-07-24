Kamala Harris, Democratic candidate in US elections, has already started bashing former President and Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

Harris appeared at her first election rally as the Democratic presidential candidate in the state of Wisconsin, and sharply criticized Trump. She even compared him to the criminals she prosecuted in the past, in her capacity as state prosecutor of California, saying "As the Attorney General of California, I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type. And in this campaign I will proudly put my record against his,” to which the crowd shouted, “Lock him up,” meaning Trump.

Harris focused her first speech as the presidential candidate on liberal priorities, including supervision of the sale of weapons, access to abortions, fighting child poverty, workers’ rights and affordable health services.

"Donald Trump wants to take our country backward. Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear and hate?" asked Harris to the cheers of the crowd. In response to the speech, Trump published a post on his social network Truth Social in which he wrote " Lyin’ Kamala Harris destroys everything she touches.”

In the meantime, the US is waiting for President Biden's speech on Wednesday, when he is supposed to explain his decision to withdraw from the presidential race.