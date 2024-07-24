תיעוד מפעילות הריסת בית המחבל דובר צה"ל

IDF forces on Tuesday night demolished the home of a terrorist who carried out a February terror attack near Eli, murdering two Israeli citizens, Yitzhak Zeiger, 57, and Uriya Hartum, 16.

Terrorist Muhammad Manasra, a Palestinian Authority police officer, is affiliated with Fatah - Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas' political party, which also has a "military arm" which engages in terror activity. Officially, Fatah has denounced terrorism.

During the operation, IDF and Border Police forces conducted searches and arrested wanted suspects, who were transferred to security forces for further processing.

Violent disruptions of order also erupted at the scene, and the IDF responded with riot dispersal methods and fired towards the central figures in the disruptions. Hits were identified.

In 2016, the IDF warned that the deterrent provided by destroying the houses of terrorists was being eroded.

Not only did the Palestinian Authority (PA) begin to create social initiatives to raise money to rebuild the homes of destroyed terrorists, but the Israel Security Agency also found that many terrorists commit their attacks in the hopes of having their houses destroyed and thereby solve domestic squabbles.

The IDF warned that these trends may have adverse effects on the deterrent that is provided by destroying the houses of terrorists. Without giving specific examples, the army told Israeli media outlets in the past that, according to investigations conducted by Israel Security Agency, many terrorists have set out to conduct attacks due to domestic fights. They perpetrate attacks in the hope that the IDF will destroy their houses.

In addition, the Palestinian Authority instituted a policy in which each public worker donates one day of their time to rebuilding the destroyed houses. According to 2016 estimates, the PA at the time had 145,000 public servants, such that if each contributed one day’s worth of work, the total would equal approximately 25 million shekels ($6.3 million US).

In 2018, Abbas ordered the rebuilding of the home of the terrorist who murdered Ronen Lubarsky, according to a senior PA official Hussein al-Sheikh.

Al-Sheikh was quoted by Channel 10 News as saying, "Abu Mazen is closely following recent events in the West Bank and he is holding numerous discussions with regional and international elements to stop the tension. He ordered the immediate rebuilding of the house of the Abu Hamid family, which was blown up this morning in the al-'Amari refugee camp."

In 2019, the Palestinian Authority financed the rebuilding of the home of a terrorist, who also has five other terrorist brothers - all of whom murdered Jews. Four of them are serving multiple life sentences and a fifth was killed when he resisted arrest after murdering a member of Israel's Security Agency.

In 2020, the Honenu legal organization warned that the home of a terrorist was being rebuilt, stressing, "The construction of a new and magnificent house for the terrorist by those who support his actions is encouragement and support for terrorism, and those who engage in it must be stopped."

He also urged the IDF to respond to the rebuilding, adding, "We warn that avoidance and cessation in the face of terrorist support could bring us tenfold disgrace and severe attacks."