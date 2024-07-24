דגן בפרלמנט דוברות

Shortly after the International Court in the Hague announced its decision, Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, launched the joint working group of the European Parliament for Samaria, at a conference in Brussels, with the participation of fifteen members of parliament who promised to fight together for Samaria against the hypocrisy of The Hague. Dagan said, "The circus in The Hague is a common danger for all of us – we must fight together!"

All members undertook to fight together on behalf Samaria against the hypocrisy of The Hague and provide support against the policy of bias against Israel, and Judea and Samaria in particular, against the funding of terrorism by the Palestinian Authority, and in favor of strengthening construction in Samaria.

Dagan thanked the parliament members and said that for him it is, “very important to sit with you today, leaders who are not afraid of attacks. To sit together in this building and launch a joint working group for Judea and Samaria. I hope that from now on we can start working together, fighting together and, with God’s help, to win together. This is not a war only of the Jews or the State of Israel. This is a war of all free countries and of Western civilization."

He added: "Last week we heard together about the 'circus' at the Hague. They claimed that our communities in Samaria are illegal, our cities and gardens in Jerusalem, in Judea and Samaria and also in the Gaza Strip, after we evacuated all the Jewish settlements from there, and even removed the dead from their graves. We left there 19 years ago, and they still claim that we are occupying that land. We live in Judea and Samaria. What does Judea mean? Judea is Jews, it belongs to the Jews. Jews cannot be occupiers in Judea. This idea is ridiculous.”

Members of the European Parliament endorsed Dagan’s statement, saying that the Hague reached a political decision, and “we, along with you, must fight against it because we must fight for justice and for freedom for all of us.”