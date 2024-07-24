A friend of mine, visiting from NY, came to my shul on Shabbat and asked where our Rabbi was? Innocently, and without giving it any thought, I answered that he is in “miluim” (IDF reserves). Like tens of thousands of other Israeli religious and non-observant men, he is part of the war being fought against evil.

What blew my mind was my friend’s comment – which I was not expecting. “He is in the army now? That’s funny… my Rabbi from NY is in a bungalow colony in the Catskills with his family. Pretty big difference!”

I have to admit that I was frozen in place for the next 10 minutes. Until he pointed that out, I didn’t realize just how different our worlds really are. Rabbis in the USA, excepting those who have come to Israel to show their solidarity with our soldiers, are on vacation. They are swimming, relaxing and spending quality time with their families. Many Rabbonim go to camp, some go on hikes and others just “chill-out” in Vacation Village, Sun Valley or any of the 100+ bungalows in and around Monticello, Woodbourne and South Fallsburg. (American yeshiva rabbis will start their vacations somewhat later).

My Rabbi? He’s away from his wife and 5 kids, wearing a green uniform and sweating in some mosquito infested tent. He is not swimming nor is he relaxing. He is eating nasty food from a can, drinking warm water and sleeping on an army cot that gives you backaches you never had…(And if he were too old for that, he would be worrying about his sons and grandsons fighting in Gaza.)

With all that being said, however, I am certain that if you asked my Rabbi – and 98% of the guys with him (there’s always the 2% that mess these things up) – they would not switch places with any of the vacationers. Yes, its difficult… and hot… and challenging…and dangerous... but fighting for - and defending - the Jewish Nation is far more rewarding and satisfying than a slice of pizza from Fialkoff’s or ribs from Dougie’s.

We all love Israel, and all felt broken after October 7th but, for half of the Jewish world, life continued “as is” - including all the fun and games of the summer season. In Israel, however, even if the stores and cafes are filled, life is far from “as is”. Tens of thousands of people are still living outside their homes, with no end in sight. The IDF continues to call up reserves to fight in Gaza, Yehuda/Shomron and on the northern border where hostilities are getting more serious by the day. Many have lost beloved young fighters. It is for these reasons why our best, finest and strongest are not telling stories around campfires nor paddling canoes on Swan Lake. They are risking their lives fighting the enemy of Hashem in a battle for survival.

The soldiers in the IDF are regular people; farmers, insurance salesmen, computer programmers, falafel store owners, plumbers and yes, Rabbonim, Talmidei Chachamim and Magidei Shiur (Talmud lecturers, ed.) - as the Mishna says (Sotah 8:7) “In a Milchemet Mitzvah, all go out to fight, even a groom from his chamber and a bride from her chuppah!”

May Hashem bless these soldiers with a swift and complete victory and bring them – and the hostages – home to their families! When that happens, there will be a great Kiddush Hashem for the world to see. And then… move aside because a lot of sweaty, tired and heroic Rabbis (and plumbers…) will take their well-deserved jump in the pool.