An underlying principle of Judaism is that God metes out perfect justice such that the consequence of sin fits the transgression. In Hebrew, this is called Torat Hagmul. (תורת הגמול)

Most of the time, we do not see the wicked getting punished for their oppression and lies. In fact, they seem to prosper. This is a constant challenge to faith. When nice guys always finish last, it weakens the incentive to for ethical behavior.

In the Five Books of Moses, one of the clearest examples of the measure for measure principle is the treatment of “plotting witnesses”. According to Jewish law, the court cannot convict a defendant on the evidence of only one witness. The Torah demands at least two or three witnesses to sustain the burden of proof for a crime. If one witness gives false testimony against the accused, “You shall do to him as he conspired to do to his fellow and you shall destroy the evil from your midst.” (Deuteronomy 19:19)

There is no set punishment for bearing false witness. The perjurer receives the punishment that the target would have received had the lie not been exposed. It is an open-ended consequence depending on the harm intended. This is perfect justice, for the punishment fits the crime.

Once in a while, we do merit powerful evidence of God ruling the world measure for measure. These instances broadcast the message that evil does not pay, and improves the spiritual and material lot of those who can see this divine justice.

For almost two years, the Biden-Harris administration, along with their allies on the Left in Israel and the world, has tried to topple the duly elected government in Israel. Whether it was the highest ranking Democratic Senator, Chuck Schumer directly calling for Netanyahu’s ouster, or the recent threat to sanction Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, or withholding congressionally approved arms to Israel, there has been a non-stop campaign to interfere with Israel’s current government and weaken its chance of victory against Islamic Jihad.

Despite these despicable plots, the Israeli coalition is still in office and Joe Biden had to end his bid for the 2024 presidential campaign in disgrace. There are even calls for him to resign the presidency before voting day. He and his puppet masters in the Democrat Party machine have been unmasked as perpetuating a fraud on the American people and the world by lying about Biden’s mental capacity and policies for over four years. It started when he ran an anemic “presidential campaign” from his basement in 2020 and ended when his debate performance against Donald Trump exposed the sham for the world to see.

Those who schemed to end the duly elected Israeli government with lies and sophistry like the plotting witnesses of the Bible are now getting the very result that they wished to inflict. This is no irony. It is measure for measure cosmic justice.

Come November, American voters must make sure this cosmic verdict sticks and keep the plotters far away from power.

Ann P. Levin is a legal educator and author. She lives in Karnei Shomron, Israel.