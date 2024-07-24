Where have we seen this before? We saw it when years before they sold us Joe Biden.

Now it is VP Kamala getting crowned and adored by the Establishment, another way of saying, the Democrat Party, which includes the media, of course.

Just so you know, I am writing this only hours before Bibi will be addressing Congress, and as before, expect him to go full throttle in defense of Israel. Bibi is usually at his best when addressing the world, and America is the world, even though, at the moment all is confusion and we do not know which side is up.

Think of it as Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on First?” Funny, but not funny when the planet is at stake.

In other words, we do not know who is running the country. Is it Biden? Yes, he has withdrawn himself as a candidate, but for the next few months he is still the president.

Or is Kamala already calling the shots? This we know. She will not be there for Bibi’s speech. How’s that for a signal to Israel if (G-d forbid) she should win the White House.

Never before have we had a candidate so unfit for the job. I take that back. Preceding her as unfit was Joe Biden.

Thus we had The Selling of Joe Biden, as we saw it in this column of August 23, 2021, as part of our collection of columns under the book of Writings .

A sampling is as follows, keeping in mind how so much of it foreshadows Kamala Harris…

They colluded to sell us damaged goods. They lied. They cheated. They coerced.

Biden, they insisted, shall be your president.

Who says so? We do…The New York Times along with the rest of the media, print and broadcast.

All were in it together to give American voters no choice. Seldom, if ever, has any candidate been so fully manufactured, as was Biden.

For four years plus, they smeared Trump while cleansing Biden.

To know the truth, that Biden is a corrupt, mediocre, empty suit unfit for any office would be for us to figure out – when?

When it was too late.

They have no choice now (to keep lifting him) even if it is so obvious that Biden is so roundly pathetic.

Even his staunchest supporters are on to the fact that they erred terribly. Biden was always nothing more than a small-time Delaware politician.

Being that, he was also a big-time opportunist, and so, rather than stick to his convictions, if he ever had any, he chose to run and serve as a gopher for the radical left.

He’d be their man for the hysterias of global warming and systemic racism.

Preceding presidents were also wrong on Afghanistan. But for the sloppy and deadly exit, that is all on Biden. He owns this.

It is now the consensus, across the board, that Biden does not know where he is, what he is, or what he’s doing.

He orders out the military from Afghanistan…forgetting, oops, the civilians left behind. So now the military has to go back in again…with this caveat.

So yes, Biden is the disaster many of us saw coming. But we don’t run the newspapers or the networks.

David Remnick runs The New Yorker magazine and this was the headline he used when Trump won the 2016 Election – “An American Tragedy.”

How does that swallow now in 2021?

Or maybe The New Yorker was some four/five years too early with that estimation and had the wrong guy.

They all had the wrong guy.

The Selling of Joe Biden was entirely media fixed. Hunter’s follies, which allegedly implicated both the son, Hunter, and father, Joe, is a story of alleged corruption at the highest levels, and which the New York Post carried fact for unrivaled fact, but never reached the Establishment Media…too hot to handle for Joe’s sake…and for telling the truth, Twitter banned the Post altogether.

So they covered for Joe from miscue to miscue, until he finally made a decision so awful that it could not be covered up.

Time has expired to keep blaming Trump. Biden gave it a shot, nice try, but even that tanked. Even the roll-over media now wanted Joe to man-up.

Spare me their regrets.

We are stuck with him and the damage has been done.

But never should we buy anything that they’re selling.

