Two terrorists involved in an explosives attack last week were arrested Tuesday night, security forces said.

In a joint operation by the ISA, IDF, and Yamam counterterrorism unit, two residents of Kafr Seida were arrested in connection with the attack, which left four people injured.

The arrest was conducted after the ISA interrogated a resident of Tulkarem who was recently arrested in Qalqiliya, on suspicion of involvement in the terror attack.

Three additional terrorists were also arrested in the operation, after Yamam officers fired towards one of the suspects in the attack during the fighting at the scene.

"The security forces will continue to act to thwart terror operatives who act against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers," a statement read.

In the attack last week, a man and a woman, both 22 years old, and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy were lightly wounded when an explosive device detonated near their car in Hermesh.

Four victims were taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera three in light condition and one in light to moderate condition.

Later in the day, the IDF cleared for publication that two of the wounded were IDF soldiers.

"Earlier today, two IDF soldiers on vacation were lightly and moderately injured as a result of an explosive device that detonated in an area adjacent to the community of Hermesh. Two additional civilians were lightly injured," the IDF stated.