Aviva Siegel, released hostage and wife of Keith, who is still being held in Hamas captivity spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News during the demonstration of solidarity held by dozens of family members of Israeli hostages, which gathered in front of the Capitol, in Washington DC, today.

Siegel states that she “came here at a critical moment because there's a deal on the table and Bibi needs to understand that he needs to take it with two hands before it'll be too late. I want Keith to come back alive, not in a box, not dead. I want him to come back like I know Keith. But I know what Keith is going through and what the 120 hostages are going through. They're going through hell. I'm screaming. I'm just screaming out loud. They need to come home.”

Sadly Siegel recalls that when she “said goodbye to Keith, I gave him a hug and I said 'Keith, you'll be strong for me and I'll be strong for you’ and I hope that he's keeping that. It's one of the sentences that I'm keeping in my heart and I'm keeping strong for Keith and talking for Keith and talking for the 120 hostages that are still there.”

Siegel describes how, “All the time, I'm in Gaza, all the time. Everything reminds me about Gaza and maybe I'll get a couple of minutes that I won't think about Gaza, but it'll come back to me in many, many, many ways. I went through hell. I went through 7 weeks and 2 days of hell, of going through things and bad things and worse things and worse things and nearly dying so many times. You feel like there was a cloud of death over my head all the time and I just prayed to God that I would die before Keith and not to see Keith dead.”

Siegel tells that she “saw the sexual assaults. I saw it happen. I saw them coming back after it happened and I saw the sadness in their eyes and them shaking and they were talking about the periods and I know that Keith told them to protect me and not tell me bad things. So I don't know what they told me and I'm really, really scared and I want to say that I'm scared of what they went through, but I'm scared of what they're going through because they are just such an easy catch. When Hamas terrorists want to do something, that's what they do, they just do whatever they want to, whenever they want to and they torture everybody all the time.”