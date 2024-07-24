Israel on Tuesday evening informed Egypt that a security delegation will arrive in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss several sections of the proposed prisoner swap-ceasefire deal with Hamas, local media reported, according to Maariv.

According to the report, Israel has informed Cairo that the country will agree to Hamas' demands regarding the Philadelphi Corridor and Rafah.

The Egyptian newspaper did not detail what those demands were, but emphasized that Hamas has demanded that Israel remove everything it constructed in the area, as part of the negotiations. The report also said that an Egyptian security delegation will travel to Doha on Thursday to participate in meetings for a deal and a temporary six-week ceasefire.

Earlier, Hamas told Egypt that it is waiting for a complete cessation of military operations in Gaza in order to continue the negotiations. Hamas also demanded the release of 1,000 convicted terrorists in exchange for three living hostages, and the entry of 600 truckloads of humanitarian aid each day for a period of 42 days. Hamas also demanded the beginning of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Gaza's infrastructure, and that fuel and gas be brought into Gaza. In addition, the terror group is demanding that the Rafah Crossing be reopened without an Israeli presence in the area.

Lt. Col. (Res.), Adv. Avi Kalo, a former head of the Department for Hostages and Missing, told 103FM Radio, "We are in a place in which all of the signs show that we are at a critical junction for moving towards a deal. On the face of things, when we operate with the hammer and chisel of negotiations, we could say that things are ready, and there is real readiness for a deal. At least in the framework and the draft, we are in a pretty clear place."

"From my experience with the Gaza arena, the center of gravity which broke several of Hamas' components and which turned Hamas from a military organization to a guerilla organization is here to stay. I worry that the six-week period within the agreement will cause various parties to shove a wedge in the process. It certainly is not a signed and final thing."