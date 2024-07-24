British radical Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary, whose followers have been linked to numerous plots around the world, has been convicted of terrorism offenses after a trial in London, the capital's Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Prosecutors said the 57-year-old Choudary directed al-Muhajiroun, which was banned as a terrorist organization more than a decade ago, and encouraged others to support the group. Choudary denied the charges.

He was found guilty of directing and being a member of a terrorist organization, as well as addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organization after a six-week trial.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said Choudary was facing "a significant sentence". He is due to be sentenced on July 30.

Choudary has often praised Muslim terrorists, referring to the September 11 terrorists as “magnificent martyrs.” Choudary has in the past praised the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, India and has also called for stoning homosexuals, assassinating the Pope, and prosecuting the late Queen Elizabeth for genocide.

In 2013, he was filmed while threatening at a protest outside the French Embassy in London that Islam will dominate France and England.