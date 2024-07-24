An Indiana man who identified himself as a Nazi will serve time in federal prison after pleading guilty to calling up Anti-Defamation League (ADL) offices in multiple states and leaving voicemails where he threatened to assault and kill Jewish people, CBS4 in Indianapolis reported on Tuesday.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Andrzej Boryga, 67, pleaded guilty to willfully transmitting in interstate commerce threats to injure other people and for choosing his victims because of their religion. He was sentenced to two years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

“Hate-fueled threats of violence seek to fracture our society and isolate communities from one another,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“This case represents the latest effort by the Justice Department to combat the disturbing increase in threats against Jews and Jewish institutions across the United States,” Garland added.

Between July 9, 2022, and December 14, 2022, Boryga called up ADL offices in New York, Colorado, Nevada and Texas where he left threatening voicemails filled with antisemitic slurs and death threats, according to CBS4.

In one of the voicemails to a New York office, Boryga threatened to cut off people’s heads and put them on “display” on 3rd Avenue.

In a voicemail to a Denver office, he identified himself as a Nazi and once more commented about how he “could not wait” to cut off their heads.

The FBI Indianapolis Field Office investigated the case with the US Attorney Office’s Southern District of Indiana helping to prosecute the case.