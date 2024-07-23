Channel 14 News presenter Maggie Tabibi spoke on Tuesday night about the meaning of the Three Weeks in Judaism, “This is the period from the 17th of Tammuz to the 9th of Av, three weeks that symbolize the time from the breaking of the walls of Jerusalem and the siege on the city, to the destruction of the Second Temple.”

Tabibi spoke about the importance of unity in our times, “I am taking this opportunity, in light of the social rift and national destruction that we have experienced since October 7th, to remind everyone that our strength is in our unity, and now is the time to break down the social walls – today, more than ever.”

She then concluded by breaking her fast and saying the Shehakol blessing over her drink.