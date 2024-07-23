US Deputy Special Presidential Envoy For Hostage Affairs Dustin Stewart met on Tuesday with families whose loved ones are being held hostage by Hamas and with bereaved families who are accompanying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his visit to the US.

Itzik Bonzel, whose son Amit fell in battle in Gaza told the Envoy: "The time has come that the US sent the munitions that the IDF needs for combat.

He continued: "It can't be that the US speaks in two voices and only cares for its own citizens. Today, in Congress, only five pictures of hostages were hung, those of the US citizens, and they ignored the rest. We can't learn from a poll that only 80% of American citizens will support Israel. That means that 20% support Hamas. Does the US not understand that if Hamas is not eliminated it's only a matter of time before the US is again targeted by a terror attack?"

"You must send the munitions," he demanded. "Biden's declarations are not enough and I believe that he's only saying them because of the US elections."

The bereaved father added: "It can't be that our soldiers won't be able to fight because you are withholding ammunition. The United States is not doing enough to support Israel at this time. You can not put pressure on Netnayhu, let him work and defeat Hamas."