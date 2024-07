מתן צנגאוקר מובל על אופנוע בין שני מחבלים ללא קרדיט

Einav Zangauker revealed footage on Tuesday evening showing her son Matan, who has been in Hamas captivity for 291 days, being led by terrorists on a motorcycle through the streets of Khan Yunis.

In the background, Gazans can be heard cheering as he is led on the back of the motorcycle by two terrorists through the town in the southern Gaza Strip. It is estimated that the video was filmed during the first days following his abduction.