The Olympic Games will take place in France between July 26 and August 11, 2024, and the Paralympic Games will take place in France between August 28 and September 8, 2024.

International events of this magnitude often attract threats and attacks from worldwide terrorist groups, due to the significant media coverage a "successful" attack would be given. In the past few months, Global Jihad organizations, particularly the Islamic State, have urged their followers to execute terrorist attacks against various targets, including Israeli and Jewish sites, during the Olympic Games.

Local security forces have recently apprehended several terrorists who have been planning to carry out terrorist attacks during the Olympic Games, such as:

A 16-year-old Islamic State supporter was reported to have been arrested for planning to detonate an explosive belt during the Olympic Games

An Islamic State militant (an 18-year-old Chechen) was arrested for planning a terrorist attack during the Olympic Games.

For several years, and especially since the onset of the Swords of Iron War, various terrorist organizations, including Global Jihad groups, Hamas, and Shiite terrorist organizations, such as Iran and Hezbollah, have been relentlessly attempting to harm Israelis and Jews both, in Israel and abroad. Since the war began, dozens of attacks against Israelis worldwide have been thwarted. The National Security Council believes that some of these organizations are planning to target Israeli and Jewish sites during the Olympic Games in France.

It is highly likely that demonstrations and protests targeting Israelis and the Israeli delegation will occur during the Games. We recommend avoiding these areas of friction and demonstrations, as they could escalate and become violent.

French security forces are extensively preparing to secure the Olympic Games and their participants. However, we remind you that there is a Level 2 (potential threat) travel alert for France, as well as other countries in Europe and around the world. We recommend taking increased precautionary measures in these countries.