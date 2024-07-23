תיעוד מכניסת כוחות אוגדה 98 לחאן יונס דובר צה"ל

The troops of the 98th Division have been operating above and below ground in the Khan Yunis area over the past 24 hours.

According to the IDF, the troops returned to operate in the city following intelligence indicating that terrorists were operating and firing rockets in these areas, as well as efforts by Hamas to reassemble its forces there.

The 7th Brigade led the divisional activity and eliminated several terrorists in encounters with terrorist cells in the first hours of combat.

תיעוד מפעילות כוחות חטיבת הצנחנים בחאן יונס דובר צה"ל

The Paratroopers Brigade and the Commando Brigade began scanning the area and dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

Additionally, by directing an IAF aircraft, the troops of the Commando Brigade eliminated a terrorist cell that posed a threat to IDF troops.

credit: דובר צה"ל

