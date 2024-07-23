Jewish communities all over the world are observing the fast of 17 Tammuz today, on one of the longest days of the year. After a prolonged fast, it’s recommended to start with a cup of tea and a cookie instead of immediately pouncing on food. Why?

Our body has been in a state of energy deficiency for many hours, so it needs to get fluids and sugars. A cup of tea or a cup of juice will give us an excellent response to this, alongside a small cookie.

We don’t want to burden our bodies with a heavy meal immediately after breaking the fast, so we should wait at least half an hour between breaking the fast with tea and a cookie and the meal.

In the meal itself, it’s advisable to eat carbohydrates combined with proteins to replenish our body with everything it needs.

Recommended dishes for the end of the fast:

Pasta with tuna/salmon

Sausages with couscous

Shakshuka with bread

Chicken breast with rice

The fast ends at:

Jerusalem 20:08

Washington: 20:58

Toronto: 21:24

London: 21:44

Moscow: 21:43

Kyiv: 21:36

Los Angeles: 20:29

Tokyo: 19:22

Beijing: 20:08

Melbourne: 17:55

Johannesburg: 18:03

Buenos Aires: 18:35

The Fast of 17th of Tammuz began today (Tuesday) at dawn and continues until the stars come out. During this fast, eating and drinking are avoided, but it is permissible to continue work.

From the 17th of Tammuz, the Three Weeks begin, ending on the Ninth of Av.

In the Mishnah in Ta'anit 26b, it is written: "Five things happened to our ancestors on the 17th of Tammuz and five on the Ninth of Av. On the 17th of Tammuz, the tablets were broken, the daily offering was discontinued, Jerusalem was breached, Apostomus burned the Torah, and an idol was set up in the Temple." Despite these events, the main reason for the fast was the breaching of the walls of Jerusalem during the Second Temple period.

May we have an easy fast and merit the fulfillment of Zechariah's prophecy: "The fasts of the fourth, fifth, seventh, and tenth months will become joyful and glad occasions and happy festivals (Zechariah 8:19)."