Defense Minister Yoav Kisch on Tuesday announced to the heads of local authorities along the Israel-Lebanon border that the school year in northern Israel will not start as usual.

Speaking at a meeting in the Mateh Asher Regional Council, Kisch said, "Unfortunately, the 2024-2025 school year in northern Israel will begin in a remote fashion, in light of the security complexities in the area."

The decision means that students form northern Israel will not return to their schools and homes ahead of the start of the school year.

Kisch also slammed the government and defense echelon, saying, "This is an unfortunate decision which was forced on us and which we made with heavy hearts. I reiterate and call on the Prime Minister and heads of the defense echelon to act now and with strength against the country of Lebanon. There is no option but to decide to embark on a powerful war against Lebanon, in order to bring quiet and stability back to residents of northern Israel, and for the sake of the State of Israel's future."

Originally, the decision was expected by August 1. Kisch hoped that by that time, the war in northern Israel would already be over, and that residents would be able to return home. However, the Education Ministry does not foresee, in the near future, a scenario in which every student from northern Israel will return to their original school.

Over 16,000 students are enrolled in schools in northern Israel.