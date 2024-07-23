Yedidya Darshan is a former Torah Mitzion shaliach in Cape Town (2019 - 2020, now a Computer Science student at Bar Ilan University

There’s an old joke about two Jews stranded on a desert island who build three synagogues: one for each of them and one neither would enter. This humor highlights our unity despite divisions. As we observe the 17th of Tammuz, reflecting on Jerusalem's breached walls, we recall historical and current conflicts, especially the one with Gaza, reminding us of our need for solidarity.

This year, the war between Israel and Gaza has brought us significant suffering, highlighting our need to stand together. The terror attacks, rocket fire, and constant threat to innocent Jewish lives underscore the fragility of peace and the resilience required to defend our homeland.

Throughout history, Jews have faced numerous challenges, often dispersed far from Jerusalem. Each diaspora community has its struggles. The breaches in Jerusalem's walls symbolize these vulnerabilities. Consider those who travel overseas to support these communities, embodying Hillel's teaching: "Be of the disciples of Aaron, loving peace and pursuing peace."

The 17th of Tammuz calls us to heal modern-day breaches within our global Jewish family. By supporting Jews still in the diaspora and standing firm with Israel, we strengthen our entire community.

Our strength lies in unity and supporting each other. As we face the current conflict, let our prayers and actions be directed towards peace, the release of our hostages, and the hope that these breaches, old and new, will be fully mended.

For comments: [email protected]