Rimon Kirscht, who was released from Hamas captivity after 53 days, parted on Monday from her husband Yagev Buchshtab after she learned that he was murdered in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

"My final moments with Yagev were hugs, kisses, and 'I love you's. He made sure to tell me that if I'm ok then he's ok, that in a few more days he will be home," she recounted.

Kirscht was with her husband in captivity in Gaza for 53 days and was released as part of the hostage deal on November 29th.

"We had already planned how I would sit on the couch in Nirim with the dogs and cats, cooking and waiting for him. It was supposed to take a few days. This is not how it should have ended, and the heart breaks. Yagev was a good soul, sensitive, beautiful, and magical. I'm his," he stated.

IDF representatives on Monday informed the families of Yagev Buchshtab and Alex Dancyg, of blessed memory, who were brutally kidnapped to the territory of the Gaza Strip, that they are not among the living, and their bodies are being held by the Hamas terror group.

The decision to declare their deaths was based on intelligence information and approved by the Health Ministry's committee of experts, in cooperation with the Religious Affairs Ministry and Israel Police.

According to the IDF, "The circumstances of their deaths in Hamas captivity are under investigation by all of the relevant professionals."

47 of the 120 hostages still being held by Hamas are no longer alive.