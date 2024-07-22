Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the immediate implementation of a plan to transfer patients from Gaza, who are in a complex medical condition, to a third country.

According to Channel 12 News, patients will be taken out of the strip directly to Ramon Airport or the military area at Ben Gurion Airport.

Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs noted that "the objective of the plan will be to transfer these patients for treatment in a third country by taking them out of Gaza directly to Ramon Airport or the military area at Ben Gurion Airport, subject to prior coordination of their admission to the third country and subject to a security check."

He added, "All relevant parties are requested to fully cooperate with the Ministry of Defense, which will lead the matter and in coordination."

After Defense Minister Gallant claimed that a hospital would be established in Israel for the treatment of Gazans, the Prime Minister rejected the idea and ordered that other solutions be found.