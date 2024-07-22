Senior defense officials have formulated a firm position according to which "the IDF could fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip for six weeks if a new hostage deal is signed," Kan News reported.

According to the report, the defense officials predict that the short period would not allow Hamas to critically regain new weapons or construct and rebuild tunnels. The message sent to Prime Minister Netanyahu stated: "We are aware of the security consequences, but now is the time to prioritize the release of the hostage whose time is limited."

The senior defense officials' statement makes reference to two central issues at the center of the disagreement - the return of Gazans to the northern Gaza Strip, which Israel agreed to back on May 27th, and an Israeli presence in the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egyptian border.

Following a prolonged discussion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday instructed the negotiations team to travel to Doha, Qatar, after he meets with US President Joe Biden and addresses the US Congress.