President Isaac Herzog delivered an address this evening at the state memorial ceremony for the casualties of the Second Lebanon War and mentioned the current war.

"We are in the midst of a tough, painful, and prolonged war that Iran and its proxies are waging against us, and we must be determined and fierce in the battle against Hamas and the terrorist organizations in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, against Hezbollah in Lebanon, against the Houthis in Yemen and the Red Sea, and against all our enemies who wish to wipe out the Jewish people and its state from the face of the earth, even in this generation," he stated.

Herzog called on the international community to join Israel in its fight against terror. "As we have seen in recent days, we must act with strength and decisiveness – at any time and at any hour - to protect the citizens of Israel. But this war is not only ours. The international community must wake up and bring to bear all military and diplomatic means to end the campaign initiated by Iran, against regional terrorism that threatens the entire global order - before it is too late.

"I am confident that these core issues – including the joint campaign against the Iranian terror regime and its proxies, and the duty to return the hostages – will be at the center of the Prime Minister's speech before the US Congress, and in his meetings with the American leadership. And I wish him success in his mission. Israel's strategic alliance with the United States stands and will continue to stand – stable and strong – above all political and partisan disputes in Israel and the United States – as it has been and as it will be," He added.

The President continued: "I wish to offer strength to the IDF and the security forces who are working day and night, in a range of arenas and theaters, and I offer a prayer from here for their success and the safety of our soldiers, for the full recovery of the wounded in body and soul from all of Israel's battles, and for the long-awaited return of the hostages – which is a supreme human, Israeli, and Jewish duty."

The President also mentioned the hostages, including Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtav, who were murdered in captivity. "I wish to express from here my condolences to the families of Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtav, of blessed memory, who were murdered in Hamas captivity. In recent months, I have met with their inspirational families, who, even during a tumultuous period full of worry and anxiety, have exhibited unparalleled strength of spirit.

"I reiterate, there is a consensus regarding the need and urgency to return the hostages, which is a commandment (mitzvah) above all others. We must exhaust all possible ways – with determination, creativity, and responsibility – to bring them home. I welcome any action that will lead to their return, and as I have already said, I will give full backing to any deal."