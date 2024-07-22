השריפה סמוך להר ברכה וגבעת רונן כבאות מחוז יו"ש

Firefighters and volunteers from the Samaria fire station have been working since noon on Monday to fight a blaze that broke out near Givat Ronen in Samaria.

The firefighters are fighting the fire quickly spreading in the direction of nearby factories and homes.

A nearby nature reserve was evacuated from its visitors, and animals were seen attempting to flee it due to the flames.

בעלי החיים הנמלטים מהשריפה כבאות מחוז יו"ש

Israel Fire and Rescue Service shift commander Battalion Chief Ofir Levi reported: "The fire broke out a short time ago near the spring next to Givat Ronen. Firefighters who arrived at the scene imideatly began attempts to stop the spread of the fire. At the moment, the flames are moving quickly due to the winds and a pair of firefighting aircraft have been called, to work together with firefighters on the ground."

Due to the heavy smoke and danger, police have blocked the road leading to Har Bracha.