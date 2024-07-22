Freida Kaplan of a central Jerusalem neighborhood has been called a heroic woman by those who know her, raising six children alone after her husband passed away from a sudden heart attack.

Determined to give her children a financially stable future despite their status as orphans she’s worked with financial advisors, however, the advice she’s been given proves to be impossible for her to follow.

Their advice to open a new business, pay off all debts, and start from a clean financial record, is impossible for this single mom to follow. She has six children, between the ages of four and 16, depending on her to survive. She doesn’t have the luxury of giving up her monthly income as a shop assistant and has nowhere to raise capital for a new business. Despite her talent, it appears she is destined to a lifetime of debt and poverty despite putting in long hours at work.

Community activists are determined to give this single mother a chance for financial stability so that she will not be forced to depend on social benefits or handouts. An infusion of 90,000 Shekel is needed to pay off bills, start a new business, and tide her over until the business brings in profit. Friends set up a fund and called on the public to donate, helping a widow and 6 orphans become self-sufficient financially.

“I’m so close to financial stability, to not worrying about daily living or overworking myself. But I need your help. My children are depending on me. Without help, I’ll be forced to stay in my dead-end job, taking on other side jobs, and falling into a deeper pit of debt and poverty.”

To help Frieda and her children, readers can contribute to the fund giving them a second chance for financial stability after the death of their husband and father.

