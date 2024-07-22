The IDF on Monday afternoon renewed ground operations in Khan Yunis, the largest city in Gaza, following warnings to the civilian population that they should evacuate part of the humanitarian area.

The operation comes three months after the IDF retreated from Khan Yunis, after operating in the area for approximately four months.

Reports from Gaza said that IDF tanks and military vehicles entered the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis.

In its warning earlier on Monday, the IDF stressed: "Due to significant terrorist activity and rocket fire toward the State of Israel from the eastern part of the Humanitarian Area in the Gaza Strip, remaining in this area has become dangerous."

As part of the evacuation warnings, messages were sent to Gaza's healthcare system and sources in the international community, stating that there is no need to evacuate the hospitals in the area.