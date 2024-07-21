Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unexpectedly canceled his meeting with the leaders of the Yesha Council, during which they were due to discuss the sanctions imposed by countries around the world against Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

The Yesha Council issued a statement that "the heads of the Yesha Council will meet tonight in Jerusalem and consider their steps. The Yesha Council will not allow these sanctions to be overlooked."

Sources in the Prime Minister's Office told Arutz Sheva – Israel National News, in response to the cancellation of the meeting with the leaders of the Yesha Council: The Prime Minister is in a security meeting that will last until late, and this will be followed by meetings to prepare for his trip to the US.

The sources added that Netanyahu will bring up the issue of sanctions against Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria to President Biden, as well as in his meetings with officials in the US administration. The Prime Minister is aware of the matter and will work to abolish the sanctions and will meet with the leaders of the Yesha Council upon his return to Israel.

This morning Netanyahu was sent a letter signed by 55 members of the Knesset, both from the coalition and the opposition, urging him to invite the heads of the Judea and Samaria communities to join the trip to Congress and use his speech to object to the US sanctions.

The letter, which was initiated by the Knesset lobby for the Land of Israel, reports that one of the most important issues in Netanyahu's visit to the White House, as far as the Americans are concerned, will be the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria.

In the letter, the MKs demand from the Prime Minister not to overlook the US sanctions, to emphasize this in his speech and, as mentioned, even to invite the heads of the Yesha Council to join his trip.